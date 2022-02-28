Barber, now 87, prepares to hand shop off to grandsons

Tucked in off of Circle Boulevard in North Corvallis, appearing wedged between a much larger Papa Murphy’s store and a shop that sells cannabidiol products, Mel’s Barber Shop looks like a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind of place.

But behind a plain glass and stucco storefront, a couple of men from three generations of barbering hover over two plush brown vinyl chairs as they prepare to hand off 50 years of business.

Mel Young pointed emphatically across the space Feb. 22, and told his grandson which length of blade to use on a client’s fade. His name is on the sign outside and he’s going to train his coworker-relative, Brady Magid, to cut hair to his standard.

“Three-and-a-half, Brady. Three-and-a-half. He has to learn that stuff,” Young said. “He’s going to be good — I’ll make sure of it.”

Magid is the newest licensed barber in Corvallis, state records show — and youngest, he said, at just 18 years old. And Young is among the oldest and longest-licensed.

Just one barbering business, Dar's Barber Shop, has been open longer under one owner, Young said.

He turned 87 on Sunday, Feb. 27.

People keep asking Young how many times he’s going to retire. He left the business to his daughter and son-in-law in 2001 to open another shop in Philomath, then gave up barbering after selling that shop in 2018.

Young said he spent about three months keeping his hands busy in a garden behind his home.

“I had 17 hanging baskets. I had a barrel full of tomato plants. I had flowers. I don’t ever want to retire,” Young said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Magid’s parents left Oregon for Utah during closures and declines in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Young was invited to step back in to help keep the business open and he said he relished the chance to pick up the clippers once again.

The haircut industry stands on reliability, Magid and Young said. Customers have to expect a consistent haircut and they have to expect the business will be open when they need someone to lop off their locks.

“When you have your hours on your door, you need to be there,” Young said.

Family

Magid said he wasn’t sure whether he should go to college or straight to a trade until a chance encounter with a deadly global pandemic. Barbering pays through self-employment, where barbers lease space in shops.

College could mean a steady paycheck, he said.

But he graduated from a Corvallis high school in 2021 and spent his senior year attending class through Zoom, he said.

Hours blended together in front of a laptop, he said, and he found it hard to pay attention.

“School wasn’t school,” Magid said. “If you wanted help from your teachers, you had to email them and you were lucky if you got a response back in a day.”

He said he feared he would pay college tuition for roughly the same experience — learning by Zoom.

So he chose the family business.

Magid said he hadn’t been in another hair-cutting shop before barber school. He said one of his earliest memories was using his legs as a baby to push a child’s rolling walker chair across the floor of Young's shop.

His parents always cut his hair, he said, and the shop was on his route to school.

“I would sit here for every morning of my middle school life,” he said.

He said his brother, Brenden Magid, is in barber school now and will join him at Mel’s this year. Then the shop will be fully in the hands of third-generation Young-Magids.

Most shops tend to sell out to associate barbers as owners retire.

“But here, its’ a family passed-down type of thing," Brady Magid said.

Magid sees an advantage in family ownership. Most shops would be taking a risk letting him rent a chair, he said, where he can be seen as inexperienced.

That lets him cut more hair and get established as clients walking through the door choose him, and don't immediately select the elder barber nearby. They see proof of craftsmanship on whoever vacates the barber's chair.

“The guy gets out of the chair and it’s not a jacked-up haircut," Magid said.

Young opened the shop in 1971 after being cut from another shop. He had worked downtown, across from the old Oregon State University basketball gym, he said, but that shop dropped to just two chairs as the bulk of their clients, men in a college town, grew out longer hair.

He said he had to apprentice in those days under a journeyman barber. There even was a barber union, he said. But at the height of public focus on reported corruption scandals in unions, he said, the barber union leader in the region took the members’ money and ran.

Then several decades of trendy men’s haircuts, building a customer base.The Ivy League, a regulation-looking clean cut, is still a favorite.

“The flat tops and bowl cuts are gone,” Young said. “Times change.”

Steve Vaughan, of Corvallis, was having his hair cut in an Ivy League and called up the Richey family that ran Richey’s Market before it closed in 2010, and whose men came to Young for cuts — also Ivy Leagues.

Vaughan said he used to work in Lebanon and kept seeing a barber in that town, some 30 minutes away, but needed a barber where he lives. He walked in to Mel’s for the first time after driving past, he said.

“Once you find a place, it’s hard to change,” he said.

Trust

Sam Braaten greeted the barber with a “Hey, Mel!”

“Hey, Sam!” Young said.

Young said he made it his job to learn every customer’s first name and to greet them. Consistent haircuts, greetings, and similar interests are how barbers keep customers coming back, Magid and Young said.

Braaten said he had followed Young to his shop in Philomath, and then back to Corvallis. He was getting his usual cut, he said.

“No sense going anywhere else,” Braaten said.

Young pulled Magid in to counsel the young barber and gestured to the shop window.

“Every time someone walks through that door, acknowledge them,” he said. “They love it.”

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.