Beavers edge Huskies, take over first in Pac-12 North

Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 North on Saturday night with a 27-24 victory against Washington at Reser Stadium.

The OSU win, coupled with Oregon’s overtime loss at Stanford, left the Beavs alone atop the conference’s North division. Washington fell to 2-3 and 1-1.

The Beavers, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, scored the final 10 points of the game to overcome a 24-17 Huskies edge. Everett Hayes provided the game-winner on a 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds left. OSU had tied it 24-24 on a 27-yard TD run by B.J. Baylor with 6:35 left.

Washington had scored a pair of touchdowns 17 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to take that 24-17 lead.

OSU led 14-10 at halftime and added a 29-yard Hayes field goal with 5:28 left in the third period.

The Huskies tied it 17-17 on a 39-yard TD run by Sean McGrew. Just 17 seconds later, after a Chance Nolan fumble, McGrew scored again from the 6 for a 24-17 edge.

The Beavers, however, stormed back, driving to the equalizer with 6:35 left on the scoring run by Baylor, his second of the day, which set up the final dramatics.

Oregon State visits Washington State at 1 p.m. next Saturday in a game televised on the Pac-12 Networks. The Cougars are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12. WSU shut down Cal, 21-6, on Saturday.

