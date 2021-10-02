Beavers edge Huskies, take over first in Pac-12 North

Oregon State long snapper Dylan Black raises kicker Everett Hayes into the air to celebrate Hayes' game-winning field goal on the final kick against Washington. The Beavers scored the final 10 points of the game to win 27-24.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor celebrates his first half touchdown with wide receiver Trevon Bradford. The Beavers downed Washington 27-24 to take over first place in the Pac-12 North.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor breaks away from Washington's Alex Cook (5) on his way to a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie the game.
Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 North on Saturday night with a 27-24 victory against Washington at Reser Stadium.
The OSU win, coupled with Oregon’s overtime loss at Stanford, left the Beavs alone atop the conference’s North division. Washington fell to 2-3 and 1-1.
Dylan Black, Everett Hayes
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Oregon Stat's Jack Colletto scores the Beavers first touchdown against Washington.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor scampers untouched into the end zone for the Beavers second score against the Huskies.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor celebrates his first half touchdown with wide receiver Trevon Bradford.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State plays Washington at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Mark Ylen
Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould cathces a pass in front of Washington's Kyler Gordon (2).
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright sacks Washington's Dylan Morris in the fourth quarter.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Sean McGrew (5) breaks the tackle of Oregon State defensive back Alton Julian on a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Mishael Powell (23) defends Oregon State wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison on a fourth quarter pass play.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo.defensive back Jaydon Grant along with defensive back Rejzohn Wright bring down Washington's Terrell Bynum (1).
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Troy Fautanu tackles Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Sean McGrew (5) scores his second fourth quarter touchdown.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor breaks away from Washington's Alex Cook (5) on his way to a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie the game.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
The Beavers, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, scored the final 10 points of the game to overcome a 24-17 Huskies edge. Everett Hayes provided the game-winner on a 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds left. OSU had tied it 24-24 on a 27-yard TD run by B.J. Baylor with 6:35 left.
