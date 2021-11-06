Beavers’ super fan Merritt Jensen dies at 103

Oregon State University athletics has lost one of its most devoted followers.

Merritt Jensen, who was known for being on hand for volleyball and women’s basketball practices and games past the age of 100, has died in Albany at the age of 103.

No further details on the death have been released and funeral/memorial service information is pending.

Beavers women's basketball coach Scott Rueck described Jensen as "hard to sum up. He's just a super fan. He was a constant source of encouragement. He meant the world to the players and the program. He would always show up with a smile on his face. And we would always take care of him."

Rueck and his players visited Jensen earlier this year for his birthday. There was a large pane of glass between him and the team because of COVID-19. Rueck said "he was cracking jokes the whole time. He was just such a charming, upbeat person to have around."

“I first met Merritt in 2005 when I arrived in Corvallis,” said Beavers volleyball coach Mark Barnard, who was an assistant coach then. He took over the head job in 2016.

“He was 87 then, and I thought it was nice for him to stay connected with the players and follow their progress. I figured that at his age he was happy living out his last few years doing this. Of course his last ‘few’ years numbered 17, and it was those 17 years that told me what a wonderful human we had in our presence.”

Taras Liskevych, head coach from 2005-16, had similar memories.

“Ever since the first day I got here in 2005, I started seeing this elderly gentleman,” he said at a 2015 practice. “And I’m saying, ‘What is he doing here?’ Then I got to know him, and he’s such a spritely 97-year-old. Kind of a father figure.”

“I was very sad to hear of Merritt’s passing,” said Trevor Cramer, who handles athletic communications for OSU women’s basketball. “I used to say hi to him before every game.”

According to Cramer, Jensen continued his participation at women’s hoops practices and games right up until things shut down for the pandemic in March 2020.

Jensen played on a 1931 state high school basketball team in his native Iowa. He moved to Corvallis in 1990 and immediately became a Beaver backer.

He chose the volleyball and women’s basketball teams, he told the Gazette-Times in a 2015 interview at a volleyball practice, because of access questions.

“The men wanted me to sit in the balcony, even for practice,” said Jensen, who was 97 at the time. “I got started with the girls because they let me be on the floor.”

Jensen had his own reserved chair on the floor of Gill Coliseum for both volleyball and women’s hoops workouts. He showed up dressed in black and orange from head to toe.

Players came by at the close of practice to greet Jensen, and his knowledge of team rosters was so strong that he noted for the reporter “that’s the one from Istanbul” after exchanging greetings with junior volleyball player Lila Toner from Turkey.

Every practice, one of the players took on the responsibility for walking Jensen out to this car. At the time, Jensen drove himself to practice but noted that he was using a cane, a sign that he was “slowing down.”

Jensen regularly came to meet the team bus — both departures and arrivals — that took the Beavers on road trips. He traveled as far as Charlotte, North Carolina, to watch the volleyball squad play and also regularly went to road matches in Portland and Eugene.

Jensen’s youthful appearance also fooled the newspaper’s photographer. When meeting at Gill with the reporter the photographer said that there must be some mistake because “there is no one in there that is 97 years old.”

Jensen gradually became part of the Beaver family — and other families as well.

“As you go on, new people come in,” Jensen said. “You follow them for three or four years and then they move on. I’ve gotten to know a lot of the parents. I go to the (players') weddings and they bring their children to see me. I still am in contact with players and some of the parents.”

Jensen said he has been to a half-dozen or so weddings of OSU female athletes. The reason for his devotion, he said, is simple.

“They treat me nice. It’s a nice group of people,” Jensen said. “I see them working hard. I see them happy with what they are doing. They work well with the coaches and well with each other. They are a good bunch of kids. When people say young people are going to hell … they don’t see the people I see.”

Barnard remembered Jensen as sharp. He "had a fantastic memory of everything the players told him – he was their grandfather in absentia, always able to offer his ear or a little piece of advice.

"He was adored by players and staff alike."

Barnard said all who knew him are "truly better people for having had Merritt in our life. He is fondly remembered by generations of players and staff here at Oregon State.”

Jensen’s devotion has been rewarded as well. The volleyball program gives out the Merritt B. Jensen Coaches Award each season to the most “coachable” player. The women’s hoops squad that made the Final Four in 2016, Rueck recalled, named one of its plays the “Merritt.”

