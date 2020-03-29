Beazell Memorial Forest remains open and provides outlet during pandemic

Despite an ever-growing list of activities and locations that are closing throughout Oregon during the coronavirus outbreak, there are still plenty of local hikes available that can offer an escape during a stressful time.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order last week that, among other things, forced Oregon state parks to close March 23. Gyms, fitness centers and parks also were included in the mandate, leaving limited options to those looking for a workout in the coming weeks.
But Benton County is surrounded by a number of easily-accessible hiking trails that are still open and available. One such spot, the Beazell Memorial County Forest, lies just 10 miles west of Corvallis and provides a pleasant glimpse of the Pacific Northwest.
The first thing hikers will see when they reach the preserve is the historic Plunkett family barn, originally constructed in 1930, which now serves at the Beazell Forest Education Center. Beyond the barn lies a gravel trail that loops 1.51 miles through the forest and features several shorter hiking options for those who don’t wish to navigate the South Ridge.
Corvallis resident Ali Sarlak spends much of his time outdoors and said he frequents Beazell Memorial Forest because he is drawn to the alpine flowers along the trail and because he enjoys the easy access to the Plunkett Creek.
“I love this old-growth forest,” Sarlak said. “There is a beautiful variety of trees that are here. It makes it really interesting for me.”
Sarlak said he has noticed more people on trails around Benton County than usual in the past few weeks.
“I cannot imagine not being able to come out here,” Sarlak said. “The time we are going through is very hard for some of us to stay indoors and not get out.”
David Finlay and Shirlee Finlay moved to Corvallis a little over two years ago and were quickly drawn to the plethora of hiking locations in the area. They try to get out for a hike everyday in order to keep their yellow lab, Buddy, active, and said that the Plunkett Creek Trail is among their favorites.
“It’s so scenic,” David Finlay said. “It’s beautiful walking up along the creek ... the sound of the creek.”
They, too, said they have noticed an uptick in hikers at their favorite spots recently, but not to the point that it makes their walks less enjoyable.
“I hope that these areas where we can keep our distance from each other and all that, I hope they stay open,” David Finlay said.
