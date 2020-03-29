Beazell Memorial Forest remains open and provides outlet during pandemic

“I love this old-growth forest,” Sarlak said. “There is a beautiful variety of trees that are here. It makes it really interesting for me.”

Sarlak said he has noticed more people on trails around Benton County than usual in the past few weeks.

“I cannot imagine not being able to come out here,” Sarlak said. “The time we are going through is very hard for some of us to stay indoors and not get out.”

David Finlay and Shirlee Finlay moved to Corvallis a little over two years ago and were quickly drawn to the plethora of hiking locations in the area. They try to get out for a hike everyday in order to keep their yellow lab, Buddy, active, and said that the Plunkett Creek Trail is among their favorites.

“It’s so scenic,” David Finlay said. “It’s beautiful walking up along the creek ... the sound of the creek.”

They, too, said they have noticed an uptick in hikers at their favorite spots recently, but not to the point that it makes their walks less enjoyable.