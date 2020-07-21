Beilstein joins Benton commissioners’ race

Longtime Corvallis political fixture Mike Beilstein has made it a three-way race for Position 2 of the Benton County Board of Commissioners.
Beilstein, a retired Oregon State University chemist, has received the Pacific Green Party and Progressive Party nods to challenge Democratic incumbent Xan Augerot. North Albany’s Tom Cordier is the Republican nominee.
Augerot, the former executive director of the Marys River Watershed Council, was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016. She is seeking a second four-year term. Cordier, a retired ATI-Wah Chang executive, has been active in Albany politics, developing a reputation as an ardent budget hawk. He is seeking his first elected office.
The race will be the first “ranked choice” election for the county, whose voters approved a measure adopting the practice in November 2016 through passage of Measure 2-100. Ranked choice voting is only used when at least three candidates are listed on the general election ballot.
Also known as an instant runoff election, the system allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a clear majority on the first ballot, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and the second-place choices of the losing candidate’s supporters are tabulated. That process is repeated until one contender emerges with more than 50 percent of the vote.
Beilstein says he has two goals for the election.
“First, I want to give County voters a good experience of the ranked choice system. Secondly, I want to ensure climate change is the major issue in the campaign. Regional, national and global solutions are needed to address the accumulation of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. However, local governments can act quickly and demonstrate to higher level representatives that they are ready for bold action and bold leadership.”
Beilstein’s campaign will offer a “Green New Deal for Benton County,” in coordination with Green presidential candidate Howie Hawkins’ campaign for a “Green New Deal for America.”
Beilstein served for 12 years on the Corvallis City Council and was a Green candidate for County Commissioner in 2000. He also ran five times under the Pacific Green standard against House Rep. Peter DeFazio in District 4.
In the Benton County Position 3 race Democrat Nancy Wyse, the sitting Corvallis councilor for Ward 6, will face off with Republican John Sarna, a retired engineer and Army veteran who lives in Philomath. The winner will replace the retiring Annabelle Jaramillo.
Pat Malone, the Position 1 Commissioner, is not up for re-election this year.
