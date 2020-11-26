Bennett Hall: Thankful for local journalism? Consider subscribing

Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers! We here at Mid-Valley Media hope you’re enjoying the holiday, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s annoying habit of messing up every part of our daily lives.

I wanted to take a moment to share one of the things I’m thankful for this year: the unflagging efforts of our dedicated staff to cover the stories that matter to mid-valley residents, day in and day out.

In case you missed them, here are a few examples from the past few weeks:

In today’s editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, you’ll find a profile of Charles DeJesus, a Salvation Army lieutenant from Albany who has spent up to 18 hours a day, every day for more than a month now, feeding mid-valley residents impacted by the wildfires that tore through the Santiam Canyon in September.