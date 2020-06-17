Benton commissioners issue statement on racial justice

“We wanted to make sure we spoke to the issue and didn’t dodge it,” she said.

Augerot said the board has not worked out the details of how it will go about evaluating county operations but said options could include hiring a coordinator to staff the county’s internal equity committee and bringing in an outside contractor to conduct an equity assessment.

She pledged to make the process as inclusive as possible.

“We don’t want to create solutions for people of color without their voices at the table,” she said.

Augerot noted that the county has already begun to address some issues related to racial justice in law enforcement through its criminal justice system improvement project but added that “there’s still work to do” in addressing the diversity of some county departments, particularly at the management level.

Asked what it would take to follow through on the statement’s promise of meaningful change at the county level, Augerot said this:

“It’s going to take commitment from the board, and it’s going to take commitment from leadership. It’s going to take budget and programmatic support, because money talks. (And) it’s going to take a lot of help from the state and federal level.”

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.