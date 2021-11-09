 Skip to main content
Benton Community Foundation hosting annual awards in Friday Zoom

Foundation awards 2019

Chris Quaka, president and CEO of the Benton Community Foundation, addresses the crowd of more than 300 people at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at the 2019 philanthropy achievement awards luncheon. This year's event will be conducted virtually.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

The Benton Community Foundation is hosting its third Philanthropic Achievement Awards program on Friday, Nov. 12.

The virtual event starts at noon and can be viewed at www.BCFgives.org/awards. The event coincides with National Philanthropy Day, which this year is Nov. 15.

This is the second consecutive year that the foundation’s awards program has been conducted virtually. In year one the program drew a full house at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center at Oregon State University.

Categories in which awards will be given include:

• Outstanding volunteer fundraiser.

• Outstanding emerging philanthropist.

• Outstanding fundraising professional.

• Outstanding innovative project or program.

• Outstanding volunteer group.

• Outstanding philanthropic business.

• Board of Directors’ Award for Outstanding philanthropic achievement.

Related to this story

Byrnes honored for nonprofit work

Byrnes honored for nonprofit work

John and Shirley Byrne were honored with the Director’s Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement at Friday’s Benton Community Foundatio…

