Benton County adds 32 new COVID cases, Linn County adds 14

Benton County added 32 new coronavirus cases Thursday while Linn County added 14, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Additionally, Oregon’s death toll inched closer to 2,000 with seven new deaths announced Thursday, placing the total at 1,998 since the pandemic began. The state reported 730 total new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 15,173 new doses of the vaccine administered.

None of the new deaths occurred in Linn or Benton County.

Benton County has now recorded 1,995 cases and 14 deaths since the pandemic began. Linn County has recorded 3,375 cases and 50 fatalities. The state has recorded 145,320 total cases.

Of the 15,173 new doses of the vaccine added to the state registry on Thursday, 11,519 were administered Wednesday. The state said 3,653 were administered on previous days. Providers have 72 hours to report doses of the vaccine, causing some delay in counts, officials said in a previous news release.

Of the 706,575 doses distributed throughout Oregon, 486,861 have been administered. More than 378,000 people in Oregon have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 103,500 people have been fully vaccinated.