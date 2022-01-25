Benton County adds two more COVID-related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 6,904 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the state on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases in Oregon is 597,172.

OHA also logged 41 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,994.

Benton County recorded 217 new instances of the virus. The total in the county is 11,988. There were two new deaths reported, but no further information has been released about these deaths. The county’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 48.

Linn County logged 286 new cases, making the cumulative number in the county 21,625. No new deaths were reported. It's death toll stands at 221.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 1,057 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than the previous report. There are also 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than the last data.

Sixty available adult ICU beds makes for a 9% availability. There are also 228 available adult non-ICU beds, a 6% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 4% of its adult ICU bed available and 2% of its adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 14,637 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 11,501.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,140,580 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 71.8 million.

The CDC also logged 2,643 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 866,968.

