Benton County advisory board conditionally backs Coffin Butte expansion

Plans by Republic Services to expand its operations at the Coffin Butte landfill have received the conditional support of Benton County’s Solid Waste Advisory Council.

The council, which met virtually on Tuesday night, voted 5-1 to recommend approval of Republic Services’ conditional use permit. The recommendation will be forwarded with “concerns and stipulations” for the Planning Commission to consider when it reviews the Republic application in a Nov. 2 public hearing.

Inga Williams, associate planner for the county, said that a request to hold the record open or a continuance is almost certain to be brought forward, meaning no deliberations or decision to approve or deny the application will take place Nov. 2.

A second meeting likely would be held Nov. 16, Williams said. It also seems likely that the decision the Planning Commission makes will be appealed to the Board of Commissioners.

Voting in favor of the motion were Chair Jay Simpkins, Vice Chair Linda Brewer, Deborah Gile, Larry Sleeman and Fred Penning. John Deuel voted no, citing concerns about the process moving too quickly without enough public comment Other council members agreed with Deuel on the timing issue but felt it wasn’t enough of an impediment to recommending approval of the plan.