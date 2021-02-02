Benton County backs land acquisitions needed for Highway 20 safety upgrades

In the application to the county commission ODOT sought the right to acquire 10 pieces of property or temporary easements that would allow the work to go forward. ODOT project manager Julie GaNung said that approximately $500,000 will be spent acquiring the properties and paying for the easements. No total acreage of the properties was available.

One property owner, Midway Farms, raised objections to the proposal, saying that they could not afford to lose the property that would be required for ODOT to complete a new access road. The Midway Farms concerns were raised at a Jan. 19 public hearing before the commission. Deliberations were delayed until Tuesday because of requests to hold the record open for additional testimony.

By the end of the exchange of emails and discussions that preceded the vote ODOT had reduced the amount of Midway Farms land to be acquired to 419 square feet, along with 109 square feet of temporary easement. Commissioners felt that was a reasonable accommodation.

The design phase for the first phase of the work is scheduled to take place throughout this year, with construction set to begin in 2022. Phase two, which features a two-way left turn lane between Conifer and Merloy, near the Children’s Farm Home, is set to conclude its design work in 2022 and begin construction in 2023.