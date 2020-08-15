Benton County board to vote on homeless camp

The Benton County Planning Commission is scheduled to deliberate on the Safe Camp homeless operation at its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the conditional use permit being sought by the First Congregational United Church of Christ at its July 21 meeting, which lasted 15 minutes shy of five hours.
The record in the case is closed and no testimony will be taken at Tuesday’s session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326884654920365838.
The church has been operating the camp since July, 2019 on a series of temporary permits. Tuesday’s deliberations and vote will determine if the church can operate the camp on a more indefinite basis.
Church officials say the camp is needed because of challenges accommodating the homeless in Benton County and note that camp managers have been successful placing residents in permanent housing.
Opponents of the project are concerned about livability issues, fire safety and have advocated that a community advisory group be formed to help with communication challenges.
Here is a look at other local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon and will discuss grants for small business and 2021 program planning. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc.
• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. and will hold a public hearing on a series of code amendments to address consistency with state law, establish clear and objective standards and criteria for residential development and review of residential applications. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6291137662043039501. In addition to the public hearing on the Van Buren Bridge (a preview story on the subject was published in Saturday’s newspaper) councilors are scheduled to discuss a funding request from da Vinci Days, hear an update on advisory boards and commissions and review code updates on micro shelters.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee on advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5488683289939099147. The group is scheduled to continue its discussion of advisory board restructuring.
Wednesday
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area (CARA) Advisory Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 233-589-909. On the agenda are historic loan and funding requests as well as an update on the St. Francis project. Immediately following the CARA meeting the Albany Revitalization Agency meets with a resolution on partnership funds on the agenda.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/827585218428429328. On the agenda is a minor annexation and zone change application for property at 2025 SW 45th St.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session to discuss assistance programs for low income housing projects and system development charges. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5306139070941797135.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
