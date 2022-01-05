Benton County bracing for omicron surge, experts already overwhelmed

The Benton County Board of Commissioners was warned Tuesday, Jan. 4 that the coronavirus omicron variant is disrupting life across the globe — and locally.

The news came during an update from April Holland, Benton County deputy director of Public Health. She said vaccination and previous infection don’t provide as much protection from omicron as they did against previous strains, although vaccine boosters do help prevent infection and reduce symptom severity.

“This variant is incredibly quickly transmitting,” Holland said. “Our cases have gone to new heights in the last couple of weeks, last week in particular.”

Holland detailed a steady increase in county COVID-19 case numbers from three weeks ago, when the county reported 92 cases for the week. She said the following week cases jumped 90% to 175, and this past week Benton County had 421 cases, another 140% increase.

“Our seven-day case rate is 445 cases per 100,000 people,” she said, “more cases than we’ve ever seen, certainly.”

The testing positivity rate has jumped dramatically as well, according to Holland, who said that indicates the testing system is struggling and likely isn’t catching all the positive cases. She said there was a 13% positivity rate out of nearly 3,500 tests conducted in the last full week of data.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Private testing is strained as well. Pharmacy shelves are bare and rapid at-home tests sell out fast. Health care organizations get priority over private retailers, which adds to the at-home test kit supply problem.

Samaritan Health Services and the Corvallis Clinic reported being fully stocked with COVID-19 tests. Doctor’s offices and hospitals administer both rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, whose results come back more slowly but are more accurate.

Factoring in unreported home testing, Holland said COVID-19 is more widespread locally than statistics show.

Meanwhile, citing Oregon Health & Science University projections, she said hospitalizations are expected to surpass the delta variant surge by around 25% toward the end of January. She said hospitals are preparing for a wave of patients and emphasized the value of vaccines and boosters.

Holland said communicable disease teams all over Oregon and in Benton County are overwhelmed to the point of being unable to carry out investigations and contact tracing and are focusing on high-priority outbreak settings.

Upcoming vaccination clinics will lift some of the weight locally, as will a mass-vaccination effort by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, she added.

“We may see disruptions with schools, with workplaces, as other places around the country are starting to see,” Holland said.

The state is breaking record-high numbers, with 9,701 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the recent four-day holiday period and another 4,540 reported Tuesday, according to Oregon Health Authority. OHA reported 55 Oregon deaths in the same time frame. National case statistics are also spiking.

Benton County has updated its website with additional COVID-19 guidance at www.co.benton.or.us/covid19.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.