Benton County business grants available

Corvallis and Benton County have created a small business emergency grant fund to assist local business affected by the pandemic.

Applications are now open for the grants, with the deadline Sunday at midnight. See https://communitylendingworks.org for information on how to apply. Community Lending Works and the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office are teaming up on the program, which will use federal CARES Act funds.

Eligible businesses must:

• Have 25 or fewer FTE (full-time equivalent) employees as of the end of 2019.

• And be located within Benton County (excluding businesses in North Albany)

Organizers emphasize that businesses who have received federal dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan remain eligible to apply for and receive these grants. Priority will be given to minority-owned businesses.

To apply, businesses will need to submit a 2019 profit and loss statement along with a 2020 profit and loss statement through at least June 30, 2020.