Benton County Circuit Court offers fee, fine reductions

Benton County Circuit Court has relaxed its approach to fines and fees because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The local court is acting on the recommendation of Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters, who encouraged circuit courts to take step to help individuals during the crisis, including reducing or suspending fines.
According to an order released Monday by Benton County Circuit Court President Judge Locke Williams the court will:
• Work with individuals to reduce monthly payments.
• Offer more flexible payment plans.
• Allow individuals to stop making payments for a period of time.
Williams’ order emphasized that individuals would still owe the debt but that no interest, fees or penalties would accrue.
Williams noted a second set of action the court will not take:
• Impose fees for setting up payment plans.
• Impose late fees on judgments more than 30 days old.
• Suspend drivers licenses for being 30 days late on a fine.
• Send delinquency notices, refer cases to collections or issue new garnishments.
Those with cases before the court affected by the COVID-19 state of emergency can request a suspension or reduction of scheduled payments by emailing benton.room104@ojd.state.or.us or by calling 541-243-7841.
To make payments you can go to www.courts.oregon.gov/ePay, call 1-888-564-2828 or use the drop box at the Benton County Courthouse outside Room 101.
The changes will remain in effect until 60 days after the state of emergency ends or as determined by the court. Other courts, such as Corvallis Municipal Court and justice courts, are not affected by these changes.
