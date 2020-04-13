Benton County Circuit Court offers fee, fine reductions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Benton County Circuit Court has relaxed its approach to fines and fees because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The local court is acting on the recommendation of Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters, who encouraged circuit courts to take step to help individuals during the crisis, including reducing or suspending fines.

According to an order released Monday by Benton County Circuit Court President Judge Locke Williams the court will:

• Work with individuals to reduce monthly payments.

• Offer more flexible payment plans.

• Allow individuals to stop making payments for a period of time.

Williams’ order emphasized that individuals would still owe the debt but that no interest, fees or penalties would accrue.

Williams noted a second set of action the court will not take:

• Impose fees for setting up payment plans.

• Impose late fees on judgments more than 30 days old.

• Suspend drivers licenses for being 30 days late on a fine.

• Send delinquency notices, refer cases to collections or issue new garnishments.