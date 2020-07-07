Benton County COVID cases trending younger

“We need to reinforce the message of wearing masks and social distancing,” Busby said. “There’s nobody that’s not at risk now.”

Because the illness disproportionately affected older people during the early stages of the pandemic, young people may think it’s not much of a threat to them, Fautin added, but that’s not necessarily the case, especially if aggravating factors such as obesity, diabetes or vaping are involved.

“Inevitably, as we see more cases we’ll see more serious cases,” he said. “That’s just a given.”

Part of the increase in COVID diagnoses among younger people is a result of increased testing identifying asymptomatic cases, Fautin said, but added that “it’s a worrying trend.”

Busby told the commissioners that the emergency operations center will be getting 11,000 masks from the state for distribution to small businesses (defined as those having 50 or fewer employees). The EOC will also be getting masks for distribution to the public, with dates, times and locations to be announced later.

While the EOC remains very much involved in managing the city and county’s response to the pandemic, Busby noted that its activities are ramping down with more work being done remotely.