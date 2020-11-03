Benton County COVID numbers dropping, but concern remains about holidays

Benton County’s COVID-19 numbers have slowly dropped since peaking in late September and early October.
But there’s still concern about what may lie ahead as social gatherings potentially increase during the upcoming holidays.
Charlie Fautin, Benton County’s deputy director for public health, told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning that COVID-19 cases are higher than they were during the summer “but doing pretty well.”
Benton County was added to the state watch list on Oct. 2 after a spike in sporadic case rates, meaning cases that could not be traced back to a particular source. The county came off the list on Oct. 23 after sporadic case counts dropped back into the acceptable range.
Health officials are keeping a close eye on the state after a fifth straight day of 500 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday. Less than two weeks ago, there was worry when the daily number crossed 400, Fautin said.
Fautin said Benton County is in a similar situation as when wildfires were ravaging Western Oregon in September.
“There’s an awful lot going on around us, and (we're) just wondering if and when something might happen here locally,” he said. “So still considerable concern about what we may see in the next few days, the next week or so as a result of Halloween and then moving into the holiday season. We have reason to be hopeful because of our ongoing moderate, low case count locally. But still quite concerned about that.”
In the county, people ages 18 to 29 are accounting for about half of COVID cases, with roughly another one-quarter being 30 to 50 years old, Fautin said.
Those numbers are a little different from Oregon as a whole, where instances of the disease are trending older. But Fautin says Benton County’s data is to be expected given the large number of young people living there.
“I have some sense we’re getting into the winter and it’s just tougher to social distance, and we’re indoors more. So it would make sense that the number of cases would go up even if we’re doing a pretty good job of behaving ourselves,” Commissioner Pat Malone said.
Fautin said health officials project national daily case counts rising from 100,000 to 200,000 by January.
“We dearly hope that that is not true,” he said. “But the trends are definitely in that direction.”
Fautin said the lab turnaround continues to be “really good,” with test results available in less than two days on average.
“Last week our team was able to make contact and follow up with 100% of our cases within 24 hours. Really strong work there,” Fautin said.
The county continues to make progress in training new staff and it is still recruiting for several positions related to contact tracing, he added.
With school reopening metrics related to COVID-19 being modified last week, the county is working with area schools to analyze that information and make plans going forward.
Complicating those plans is the rule that if 10% of a school’s staff or students come from another county, that other county must also meet the necessary metrics for reopening.
As announced by the state last Friday, Linn County wasn’t included among the counties that can have students in schools under certain criteria, while Benton County qualifies for limited in-person instruction.
