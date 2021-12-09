Benton County Cultural Coalition announces grant winners

The Benton County Cultural Coalition recently announced its grant winners for 2022.
Winners are the ARC of Benton County, the city of Corvallis/Corvallis Community Center, the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society, the Corvallis Repertory Singers, Jackson Street Youth Services, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, the Philomath Youth Activities Club, the Site of Sound Series and the Willamette Valley Symphony
The Oregon Cultural Trust made these grants possible.