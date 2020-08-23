Benton County distributes free face masks, hand sanitizer to residents

“Any time we get to be out with the community … we get to know them better and they get to know us better,” Saalsaa said. “Even in strange times.”

Wayne and Moira Dempsey, who live just outside of Philomath, came by after hearing about the event on social media. They said they’d been trying out a variety of masks and didn’t want to miss an opportunity to get quality KN95 ones.

“I’m really grateful that it’s happening,” Moira said.

Event coordinator Dave Busby, who is also the emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department, said it’s been worth it to get more face time with the community and support the faith-based sector, which helps indicate the needs of different neighborhoods.

“It’s the neighborhoods that are the initial support network,” he said. So, they’ve been able to provide important emergency feedback about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected residents.

At the North Albany Community Church where Busby was helping out, he said they were able to serve 70 vehicles-worth of people.

“It’s been kind of a big picture of how much of a need there still is in the community for personal protective equipment. I look forward to doing it again.”

Another supply giveaway will take place Monday through Friday during business hours at Monroe City Hall. For more information about the county-wide COVID-19 response, visit co.benton.or.us/covid19.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

