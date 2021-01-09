Benton County experiences 12th virus death

The coronavirus has claimed 28 more lives in Oregon, including one in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Saturday report shows that a 100-year-old Benton County woman who tested positive Dec. 14 died Jan. 7 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

The remainder of the fatalities ranged in age from 68 through 95 and all but five had underlying medical conditions. The presence of underlying is still being evaluated in the other individuals. The deaths bring Oregon’s total to 1,603. Five deaths apiece were reported in Klamath and Multnomah counties, with four in Washington and three each in Jackson and Deschutes.

The OHA show also indicated 1,643 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases. The state now has had a total of 124,476 cases.

There were 49 new cases in Linn County, which now has 2,921 cases and 36 deaths. In addition to the reported death, Benton added 37 new cases for a total of 1,541 and 12 deaths.