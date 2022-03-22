Benton County Fair returns full-force in 2022

Kids, critters and cotton candy. The theme of the 2022 Benton County Fair calls up sweet childhood memories, according to Lynne McKee, Benton County Natural Areas, Parks and Events director.

The fair is back this year after a two-year, pandemic-inspired hiatus, slated for Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. McKee noted along with free and discounted admission days, entertainment is included in the ticket prices.

“I’m running around like crazy during the fair, and sometimes I just have to stop and watch these families creating amazing memories together,” McKee said. “We all remember going to the county fair when we were kids. The vibe, the food, the music and the rodeo — it’s such a part of Americana.”

Coming out of two years in which the pandemic has worn down the live entertainment industry, some service providers and performers aren’t available, according to McKee, who said she’s moving quickly to fill the gaps. She hopes to announce the main stage headliners by the end of March.

There will be four nights of concerts as well as not one but two rodeos: an all-girls rodeo on Aug. 3 and the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. The carnival company Rainier Amusements will be providing attractions, and numerous food and commercial vendors will be present.

“It should look pretty close to what it did in the past, I just have to see who I contract with to fill a lot of those roles,” she said. “Right now, my kind of iffy question is about some of the secondary performers.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Except for virtual 4-H events, the fair was canceled in 2020. The following year, the 4-H portions were held in person, but all other public aspects again were canceled. The Benton County Board of Commissioners ultimately makes the call on whether the fair is good to go based on advice from Public Health.

As COVID-19 case numbers began fading recently, anticipation of a summer fair grew, McKee said. She’s continuing to closely watch the reports and said she’d pull the plug again if necessary. But as of now, it’s a green light. McKee said the final decision gets made around mid-May.

“Hopefully by then we’ll still be rocking and rolling, masks off and everything doing well,” she said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.