The Benton County Republican Women will honor members of the military at their next meeting on Monday at Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. in Corvallis.

Retired service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Department of Defense will speak about their experiences in the Korean War, Vietnam War and other deployments.

Attendees can purchase a buffet lunch at 11:30 a.m., and the speakers will begin at noon.

