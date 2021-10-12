Benton County has a plan to revamp criminal justice, how to learn about it

Benton County is hosting a virtual public outreach session Wednesday on its criminal justice improvement plan.

The session runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be monitored at https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-JSIP-Webinar2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county is planning to send a bond measure to the voters in November 2022 that could raise up to $100 million. Project officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model, add rehabilitation programs, build a new courthouse and sheriff’s/emergency operations center and add a mental health crisis center.

Project officials also hope to replace the historic courthouse, but that piece might not be included in the bond request.

The crisis center will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis. Sites for the other pieces include Reservoir Avenue near the Benton County Fairgrounds and a spot in South Corvallis along Highway 99W.

Residents also can provide feedback at the outreach session on the still-under-development plan. The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to finalize the site and funding decisions later this fall.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.