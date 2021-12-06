Benton County has among Oregon's lowest unemployment rates

Benton County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Oregon, despite adding jobs more slowly than neighboring Linn County.

The two sectors most lagging in Oregon are leisure and hospitality and local government education, according to Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department. He noted that leisure and hospitality has recovered stronger in rural and smaller metro areas, and the Portland area is trailing recovery efforts.

O’Connor said local education numbers likely reflect fewer substitute teachers and bus drivers working for districts during the pandemic rather than a shortage of full-time teaching staff. He cited a number of contributing factors, including COVID-19 concerns and reduced demand for substitutes as the pandemic limits teaching conferences and other off-campus opportunities for staff.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a little less demand,” O’Connor said. “And with all the safety protocols we have, I’m sure there’s not as many teachers getting a cold or flu as we would normally see.”

Oregon State University may have a similar story, O’Connor said, and although didn’t have specific data, he expects employment gaps have hit student jobs more than full-time staff. An 800-job bump in October’s education jobs represents the schools and OSU reaching expected staffing for the year, expanding on September’s 1,720 added jobs.

Benton County is still down 740 jobs (5.8%) on local government education jobs since October 2019, though numbers are up 750 jobs (6.6%) from the same time this past year, according to O’Connor.

“The statewide forecast calls for us to get back to the pre-pandemic employment level sometime next fall to winter,” O’Connor said. “Some places are going to get there sooner. Linn County is almost there.”

Linn County

Linn County job gains were better than expected in October, according to data from the state. Total nonfarm employment grew by 710 jobs, putting employment just 0.1%, or 50 jobs, below the pre-pandemic level in February 2020. Seasonally adjusted employment increased by 720 jobs between September and October.

The county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in October, down from its revised rate of 5.2% in September. The private sector gained 610 jobs in October.

Sectors making the largest employment gains included: transportation, warehousing and utilities (+510 jobs, +4.4%); financial activities (+80 jobs, +6.1%); and leisure and hospitality (+80 jobs, +2.2%). Professional and business services (-70 jobs, -2.2%) and construction (-30 jobs, -1.0%) were the industries reporting the most employment losses.

Public-sector employment was up 100 jobs. Local government education gained 130 jobs. Federal government employment was unchanged while state government shed 20 jobs.

Benton County

Benton County had smaller than expected gains in October, according to state data. Total nonfarm employment was up 960 jobs, but an increase of 1,230 was projected, resulting in a seasonally adjusted employment decrease of 270 jobs, or 0.7%, between September and October.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in October, down from its revised rate of 3.6% in September. O’Connor said Benton County tends to stay in the lower range of unemployment in part because of a more educated population, which is typical for college towns.

Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment is 5.1% below February 2020, down 2,200 jobs after a wave of job cuts that spring. Leisure and hospitality employment added 100 jobs in October. The sector’s employment grew 650, or 19.3%, this past year, but remains down 520 jobs (-11.5%) from October 2019.

The private sector overall added 230 jobs in October. Professional and business services added 110 jobs, up 2.5%. Private education and health services and also trade, transportation, and utilities both added 60 jobs, growing 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

The public sector added 730 jobs. Local government education, which includes both local school districts and OSU, added 800 jobs. Federal government employment was unchanged, while state government employment gained 10.

Statewide

Oregon’s unemployment rate in October was 4.4%, down from its revised September rate of 4.7%. The state has now recovered 74% of jobs lost in March and April 2020, according to state data. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased in all six of Oregon’s broad regions between October 2020 and October 2021.

Every county saw reductions to unemployment rates. At 3.4%, Benton County was among the lowest rates, along with Wheeler (2.8%), Washington (3.7%) and Malheur (3.9%) counties. Twelve counties had unemployment rates at or below the nationwide rate of 4.6%. Eleven of those counties also had unemployment rates at or below the statewide rate of 4.4%.

The largest job increases since October 2020 occurred in the Willamette Valley (3.8%). The Portland 5 area (3.4%) and Central Oregon (3.1%) also experienced large over-the-year employment increases. Southern Oregon, the Coast, and Eastern Oregon regions added 2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively.

“We’re lagging a little bit behind the nation in terms of recovery,” O’Connor said. “I think one of the big questions is what direction COVID takes in terms of the workplace.”

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

