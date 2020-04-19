Benton County has fifth death from COVID-19; Oregon sees new cases drop for second consecutive week

Benton County now has 27 cases and five deaths, according to state data.

Linn County has 59 cases and six deaths. All of the deaths have been from residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

The United States has 35,443 deaths from COVID-19 and 690,714 cases of the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said.

Again, Oregon has stepped up the pace of testing lately. Through March 29, Oregon had tested a total of 11,426 people. That was followed by weekly testing totals of: 9,146 for the week of April 5; 9,134 for the week of April 12; and 9,280 for the seven-day span ending Sunday.

People also can have COVID-19 without showing significant signs of the disease and can spread the illness while they are asymptomatic.