Benton County has fifth death from COVID-19; Oregon sees new cases drop for second consecutive week

Oregon announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, and one of those individuals was from Benton County.
A 64-year-old man tested positive on March 26 and died on Saturday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He had underlying medical conditions.
COVID-19 has now caused 74 deaths in Oregon, according to state data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.
There’s a glimmer of positive news once again in the state’s COVID-19 statistics, however, which could be seen as proof that social distancing measures are working here.
For the second consecutive week, the raw number of new cases of the illness in Oregon actually declined. And this has occurred as the state has ramped up testing efforts.
The Beaver state now has 1,910 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
That increased by 383 individuals, or 25 percent, in the past week. The week prior, it increased by 459 cases or 43 percent.
For the seven-day span ending April 5, cases of COVID-19 jumped by 520 and nearly doubled.
For the week ending March 29, COVID-19 cases in Oregon more than tripled to 548.
The state also announced on Sunday that it had 66 additional cases of COVID-19. None of those new cases was in Linn or Benton counties, however.
Benton County now has 27 cases and five deaths, according to state data.
Linn County has 59 cases and six deaths. All of the deaths have been from residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.
The United States has 35,443 deaths from COVID-19 and 690,714 cases of the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said.
Again, Oregon has stepped up the pace of testing lately. Through March 29, Oregon had tested a total of 11,426 people. That was followed by weekly testing totals of: 9,146 for the week of April 5; 9,134 for the week of April 12; and 9,280 for the seven-day span ending Sunday.
People also can have COVID-19 without showing significant signs of the disease and can spread the illness while they are asymptomatic.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.