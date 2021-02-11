Benton County has first diversity coordinator

What was attractive about the Benton County position?

“I knew my next step in my career would focus on diversity, equity, and social justice,” JoeHahn said. “It was a wonderful surprise to find a job that kept me in the area. Having worked in higher education, I saw how systems of inequity impacted the lives of students in every way. I wanted to be part of the solutions to these problems beyond just education. So I am excited to bring my passion for equity to the county.”

JoeHahn said he plans to work both with county staff and out in the community.

“The position is both internal and external, which I love,” he said. “I don't think I could be making change internally without doing external work and vice versa. We need to work with the community to better improve our services and reach our goals for equity and health in our communities.”

And what does success look like in the new role?