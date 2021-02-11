Benton County has first diversity coordinator

JoeHahn has been hired as the first equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator for Benton County.
County officials authorized the position last year and JoeHahn, who did his undergraduate work at Western Oregon University in Monmouth and also worked at WOU as a resident director, celebrated three weeks on the job Tuesday at a Board of Commissioners goal-setting work session.
JoeHahn uses he/they pronouns and uses a “mononym of my first and last name as one word.”
“My family has really impacted how I do my work,” JoeHahn said. “I'm a biracial nonbinary gay person. I was adopted and with divorce and remarriages I have multiple parents, cultures, and a lot of siblings. I have a big family spread throughout the country.”
JoeHahn grew up in the Sacramento, California area, and wanted to become a high school English teacher.
“But during my time as a student at Western Oregon I realized I loved working with students, especially those with marginalized identities,” he said. “So I got my master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Colorado State. I hadn't ever imagined working for the government, but positions like mine didn't exist in most industries when I graduated college.
“Now, there are many government organizations and other entities with equity roles. I'm excited to continue my passion towards helping people harmed by systems of oppression.”
What was attractive about the Benton County position?
“I knew my next step in my career would focus on diversity, equity, and social justice,” JoeHahn said. “It was a wonderful surprise to find a job that kept me in the area. Having worked in higher education, I saw how systems of inequity impacted the lives of students in every way. I wanted to be part of the solutions to these problems beyond just education. So I am excited to bring my passion for equity to the county.”
JoeHahn said he plans to work both with county staff and out in the community.
“The position is both internal and external, which I love,” he said. “I don't think I could be making change internally without doing external work and vice versa. We need to work with the community to better improve our services and reach our goals for equity and health in our communities.”
And what does success look like in the new role?
“I am looking for the staff of Benton County to see how equity, diversity, and inclusion is integral to the success of all of our work in every single department,” he said. “From fixing potholes to providing COVID-19 vaccines, equity needs to be at the center of our work. I hope to collaborate with the people and organizations in Benton County to ensure we are serving them and their diverse needs and experiences.”
Among those possible collaborations are with the city of Corvallis, which is working on a hate/bias program that was authorized by the City Council in June with an appropriation of up to $150,000 in spending.
“I have yet to formally meet about this initiative, but I imagine my role will play a collaborative part with partners throughout the county such as the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State University,” said JoeHahn.
“I think implementing a hate/bias prevention program can be incredibly challenging, so I also want to look at reducing and removing the systems of oppression that cause bias incidents and to bring many educational and community building opportunities. I look forward to seeing how this and other city and county initiatives go.”
JoeHahn recognizes he is working with a blank slate as the first person to hold the post.
“I think this position being brand new is both a challenge and opportunity,” he said. “I don't have comparisons to a predecessor but also no transition documents or anything to build upon. But I have connected with staff from the county who have worked towards equity goals and I am excited to continue their work. I think the biggest challenge is adjusting from working within higher education to government work, but I am optimistic and looking forward to the work.”
JoeHahn promises an open door policy.
“I am excited to start this role and continue the great work Benton County and other organizations have started,” he said. “If anyone would like to meet with me to discuss equity, diversity, and inclusion please feel free to reach out at joe.hahn@co.benton.or.us.”
