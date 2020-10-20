Benton County health official warns of more potential COVID-19 growth in coming months

“It would be a real shame to watch that be reversed through the really understandable urge to have families get together for holidays,” Fautin said. “But there are obvious risks associated with that when the overall transmission of the population is increasing.”

Dannielle Brown of the Benton County Health Department said planning is in process for this coming weekend’s two free COVID-19 testing events, an outreach to the migrant population. Those events will be held Saturday at South Albany High School and Sunday at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (For more information, call Casa Latinos Unidos at 541-423-7840.)

Another point of concern is influenza, as cases of the flu have started to pop up in Oregon. Statewide vaccine rates are higher than in recent years.

Fautin said some countries in the Southern Hemisphere, which recently went through their winter months, with strong mask compliance and observed social distancing were able to keep their flu numbers at a low level.

The anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine has health experts locally and regionally preparing. Fautin said conversations have already begun along those lines.