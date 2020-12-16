Benton County hires new financial officer

Benton County has hired Robert Tintle to be its new chief financial officer.

Tintle also will take over the Financial Services Department when he joins the county work force Jan. 11. He will be replacing Mary Otley, who is retiring at the end of March after more than three decades with the county.

Tintle comes to the post from Lane County, where he has worked in financial positions for both the county and the city of Eugene since 2005.

Tintle earned a bachelor’s from Linfield College in McMinnville and a master’s in public administration from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Additionally, Tintle is a graduate of the National Association of Counties Professional Development Academy and was previously credentialed as a public works executive by the American Public Works Association.

Local knowledge played a key role in the hire, both from the perspective of the county and that of Tintle.