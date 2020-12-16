Benton County hires new financial officer

Benton County has hired Robert Tintle to be its new chief financial officer.
Tintle also will take over the Financial Services Department when he joins the county work force Jan. 11. He will be replacing Mary Otley, who is retiring at the end of March after more than three decades with the county.
Tintle comes to the post from Lane County, where he has worked in financial positions for both the county and the city of Eugene since 2005.
Tintle earned a bachelor’s from Linfield College in McMinnville and a master’s in public administration from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Additionally, Tintle is a graduate of the National Association of Counties Professional Development Academy and was previously credentialed as a public works executive by the American Public Works Association.
Local knowledge played a key role in the hire, both from the perspective of the county and that of Tintle.
“Robert will bring nearly 20 years of Oregon local government experience to Benton County,” said Joe Kerby, the county administrator. “His experience with Lane County and the city of Eugene positions him as a great fit for our organization and our leadership team. I believe Robert is a tremendous candidate, and I am very excited about his transition to our organization.”
“In my research of the position, organization, and through the recruitment process, I took note of and appreciated Benton County’s ongoing commitment to the community and financial stewardship over the public’s assets,” Tintle said. “For this and many other reasons, I look forward to joining Benton County and contributing to the ongoing success of the Financial Services Department.
“Further, as a longtime resident of the Willamette Valley, Benton County offers the perfect blend of quality of life with the right size of organization and community that I appreciate greatly.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.