Benton County Historical Society executive director to retire

After 22 years of working for the Benton County Historical Society, executive director Irene Zenev is retiring at the end of July.

Zenev was exhibit curator of the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath from 1998 to 2006. She then resigned because “I had this idea I was going to teach Pilates,” she said.

But her Pilates career lasted only nine months. In 2007, she was invited to become executive director of the historical society.

“I think they asked me because I knew where all the light switches were,” she said with a chuckle.

Her return to the museum housed in the former Philomath College building in Philomath came at an exciting time that Zenev described as a “perfect storm” of events.

In 2009, Oregon State University and the historical society reached an agreement for the society to manage the university’s Horner Collection, an assemblage of more than 60,000 artifacts, photographs and documents from around the world. These objects had been displayed since 1925 in the Horner Museum, most recently housed in the basement of OSU’s Gill Coliseum. That museum closed in 1993 due to lack of funding, though.