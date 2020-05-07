Benton County hopes to reopen by May 22

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Benton County officials hope to be able to at least partially “re-open” the county in two weeks.

Officials still have to forward their plan to the state, but those speaking at a Thursday video briefing are sounding cautiously optimistic.

Dave Busby, the emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department, noted that Gov. Kate Brown, in her Thursday press conference announcing the state’s three-phased approach, cited the fact that Oregon has the fourth-lowest fatality rate in the nation.

“I’m kind of proud of this,” said Busby, a key participant in the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center, which has been coordinating the response. “It shows our approach works.”

But Busby also added "so many things go into this."

The first businesses eligible to re-open would be salons, gyms, restaurants and bars. Brown, in her Thursday announcement, and city/county officials at the briefing, both stressed that opening doesn’t mean anything goes. The same social distancing protocols and limits on mass gatherings and encouragement of mask use would remain in effect.