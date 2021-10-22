 Skip to main content
Benton County hosting meeting on fairgrounds upgrades
Benton County hosting meeting on fairgrounds upgrades

Benton County Fairgrounds rendering 23

Here is a look at a rendering of a possible approach to reworking facilities at the Benton County Fairgrounds. A new entry plaza is part of the master plan for the fairgrounds, along with an exhibition hall (right rear) and a covered arena for rodeos and other animal events (left center).

Benton County is hosting a virtual public outreach meeting on Tuesday to discuss proposals for the design of a new exhibit hall and covered arena.

LRS Architects of Portland will facilitate the 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. session, which is available on Zoom at https://www.bceventcentercorvallis.net/p/about/in-the-press; no pre-registration is required.

The goal of the process, as per a 2019 county master plan on the fairgrounds and the event center, is to create a design for a covered outdoor arena. Such a change would make the arena available for year-round rodeo and equestrian events. The plan also calls for converting the indoor arena into an exhibit hall.

Interested parties can view the master plan at the same link as the Zoom registration. Those who cannot participate in the meeting can send written comments to fairinfo@bentoncountyfair.net through Oct. 29.

