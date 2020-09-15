Benton County hotels housing hundreds of wildfire evacuees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 600 people evacuated from the state’s wildfires are staying in Corvallis-area hotels, thanks to help from the Red Cross.

Bryan Lee, Benton County’s emergency services manager, reported Tuesday morning during the Board of Commissioners meeting that more than 70 of those are from a Medford assisted living facility.

Lee said he believes there are likely more evacuees using area hotels.

“We’re doing everything we can to reach out to those hotels and coordinate supplies and resources and services as much as possible,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 53 people using the Benton County Fairgrounds as an evacuation site, staying in RVs and other vehicles there, Lee added.

Lee said no one is using the clean air overnight shelter set up at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis and that the county will begin demobilizing the shelter later this week. The county will be ready with the shelter if necessary, but it doesn’t want to overstaff it and will turn it back over to the Corvallis School District if it is not needed.