Benton County justice plan has site decision day: Nov. 30

Nick Kurth, the project manager for the county, said that the property owners at the two sites have agreed to let the county extend the deadlines by which the county must enter into a purchase and sale agreement. The date is Dec. 1 for the south site and Dec. 16 for the west property.

This is the fifth extension for the south property and the second on the west property, Kurth said.

“The commissioners are pushing the dates as far as possible to consider all information and opportunity,” Kurth said, “but relative to the proposed November 2022 bond date and its supporting timeline, the commissioners need to align on a site by year’s end.”

The biggest piece of the project is a new county jail. County officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model and add rehabilitation programs. A mental health crisis center also is part of the mix.

Project officials also hope to renovate and repurpose the historic courthouse, but that piece might not be included in the bond request.

The crisis center will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis. The county commissioners, IT and some other functions will be moving to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.