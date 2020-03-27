Benton County launches online portal for donations and volunteers

A new website, dedicated to coordinating donations and volunteers for the COVID-19 pandemic response, has been launched by the Benton County Emergency Operations Center. Benton County Recovers is a community use site for identifying urgent needs in the community, to offer items for donation and to volunteer to help in recovery efforts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial efforts will focus on collecting critically needed personal protective equipment for healthcare workers such as masks, gloves, gowns and eyewear. This will allow donations to be centralized, enabling emergency managers to track donations and get them to the highest priority needs in the community.

The site will also allow community members to volunteer their time and expertise in assisting with recovery projects. Monetary donations, which will be directed to the United Way of Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, will also be accepted at the website.

Information on donations and drop-off sites can be accessed by visiting www.bentoncounty.recovers.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0