Benton County moves forward on mental health center

Benton County has received financial assistance that will allow it to jump-start a key piece of its proposed justice improvement program.
A $1.25 million grant from an appropriations bill announced by Rep. Peter DeFazio plus other state and federal monies has given the county about $3 million to work with on a crisis respite center.
Originally, the county was looking at possibly including funding for the Crisis Center as part of a larger justice improvement bond set to go to the voters in May 2022. That bond measure, which could raise as much as $100 million, likely will include a new jail as well as renovation of the 1888 Benton County Courthouse.
The Crisis Center piece of the bond might have been as much as $15 million, but county facilities shifts are allowing officials to move forward without building a new building for the center. The current plan is to site the center at the Board of Commissioners office on Northwest Fifth Street. The commissioners and the IT department will be moving to the county building at 4500 SW Research Way.
“It is possible the bond measure will include only a very modest amount for the Crisis Center, if anything,” said Nick Kurth, the project manager for the county’s justice improvement program. “So, the impact could be significant in terms of reducing the amount of the bond.”
Kurth said the county hopes to open the center by early 2023.
County officials believe the new center will pay great dividends with regard to the challenge of behavioral health issues in the community.
“Psychiatric respite and stabilization is a huge gap in our current health and justice system services,” said Xan Augerot, chair of the Board of Commissioners. “Given the lack of capacity, the Good Samaritan emergency department is easily overwhelmed by people voluntarily seeking services and those who are held involuntarily, formally assessed as posing a risk to themselves or others.
“Many of these people (and their families) would benefit from treatment in a less restrictive, more therapeutic environment.”
The county plans to start with approximately 10 beds but hopes to expand to 16, Augerot said, and the facility will include services such as “short-term therapy and skills training, linkage to treatment services, connection to social service supports, access to medication support services, and engagement with primary care providers.”
Dannielle Brown, the behavioral health director for the county, estimated that 12 to 15 new staffers would be required to staff the center “at full capacity.”
“This will be a ‘no wrong door’ approach,” Brown said “and (it will) allow individuals to have a safe place to get needs met in a more immediate way than in our current continuum of care.”
Brown added that the center will fill a needed gap for patients “who may not need the intensity of the hospital. This will create an additional option to jail or the hospital for individuals experiencing this type of crisis. Most importantly, it will allow law enforcement an additional alternative” as it works with individual service calls.
Kurth said “next steps include conducting a structural feasibility study to verify the building is suitable for the county’s Crisis Center needs, as well as discussing zoning and other development considerations with the city of Corvallis. Also, there are other broad facilities considerations related to (the justice improvement plan) that could ultimately impact the fate of the Crisis Center in the board office.”
The crisis center concept has been tried in different ways in other Oregon communities, Brown said. Klamath Falls has both a crisis center and a sobering center for drug and alcohol cases. Brown used to work as the administrator in the crisis center. Deschutes County has a mental health center, but it does not have overnight options for patients.
“There is also a new facility in Portland,” Brown said, “that is similar but has more access to social services than we will be able to accommodate at the building at this time.
“And yes, a sobering center is an entirely different level of care. While we certainly recognize the need for a sobering facility, locally the overwhelming need is for the psychiatric crisis center. There is need for both in the local continuum and the decision was made to start with respite since that seemed to be the largest need that also has the long-term sustainability.”
