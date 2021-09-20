Benton County narrows sites for new jail, other justice pieces

• Concept 2 calls for the same three pieces on property along Highway 99W in South Corvallis near Southeast Kiger Island Drive.

• Concept 3a includes the jail and sheriff/emergency pieces at the Reservoir site, with the new courthouse joining the crisis center downtown.

• Concept 3b features the jail and sheriff/emergency center on Highway 99W and the new courthouse and the crisis center downtown.

Several councilors expressed a preference for siting as many of the pieces downtown as possible, but Joe Kerby, county administrator, noted that parking would be a challenge downtown and that the city still is negotiating with Lumen/Century Link for its property on Northwest Fourth Street.

County officials also noted that working with the “west” site on Reservoir would be less expensive than the “south” parcel on Highway 99W because of transportation infrastructure and wetlands issues that exist on the south site.

The cost of the pieces, said Nick Kurth, the project manager would be: $50 million for a 120-bed jail (replacing the 40-bed model), $2-5 million for the crisis center, $35 million for the new courthouse, $16-25 million for sheriff/emergency operations and up to $20 million for the historic courthouse.