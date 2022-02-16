 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benton County officials: Masking may continue beyond mandates

Oregon State University students wearing masks at the Memorial Union in October 2020. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media (File 2020)

Oregon is positioned among the last states to nix mandatory masking rules, with officials announcing a March 31 end date. That does not mean the pandemic is over, according to April Holland, Benton County public health administrator.

Removing masks when cases are starting to drop only further burdens the health system, she said, advocating for people to consider masking even when the mandate ends. But she stopped short of making it a direct appeal.

“Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are far beyond what many in public health consider to be acceptable in a move to endemicity,” Holland said. “My primary concerns lie around leaving vulnerable people behind when risks remain elevated, and/or could be demonstrably reduced.”

Holland spoke before the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 16, cautioning that the future is not certain. New coronavirus variants could arise among other challenges, and masking orders could return in response, she said, adding that not everyone will join the push for a “return to normal.”

Communication, trust and a shared sense of threat are slowly dwindling as the nation deescalates out of crisis mode, Holland said. The overall goal for public health remains: limiting death and severe illness while protecting the most vulnerable from the worst impacts.

Cases and hospitalization should continue dropping dramatically, Holland said, but it does not make sense to discontinue masking when reporting six times the high threshold of transmission and hospitals are strained. She said that doesn’t make sense for public health, and the data in no way support ending mask mandates at this time.

Oregon’s COVID-19-related hospital cases are trending downward and vaccinations are increasing, according to Holland, who said more than 160 people were currently hospitalized in the region, down from a peak of more than 200 during the height of the omicron surge.

With 72% of Benton County fully vaccinated and 49% boosted (66% of those eligible), Holland said the 80% vaccinated goal is attainable.

Community transmission in Benton County is also dropping. Holland said cases were down 37% this week and down more than 50% in the two-period before that. She said the positivity rate (11.5%) is among lowest in the state, but the county is in the top six for case rates.

Holland said using a conservative projection of a 25% reduction in weekly cases, the county will reach the moderate transmission level of 50-99 cases per 100,000, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention benchmark for lifting indoor masking rules, sometime in early April. This week’s seven-day case rate was 606 per 100,000.

Regardless of masking policies ending, Holland said public health would continue recommending indoor masking for certain people, including those who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, have underlying health conditions, are 65 and older, and those who live with people at high risk for disease.

“Required masking may end, but masking will not be over,” she said. “Many will continue masking to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones, to protect their communities.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Vaccine clinics in Benton County

More vaccination clinics are coming to the area. The Benton County Health Department in collaboration with Oregon Health Authority and school districts are hosting COVID-19 vaccine events in Corvallis, Philomath and Monroe starting Saturday, Feb. 19. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Those who are ages 5 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. First, second, third, booster and pediatric doses will be available. Those who are ages 12 years and older can receive a booster dose at least five months after completing their primary series.

No identification or proof of address is needed and individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to get the vaccine. All clinics are wheelchair accessible and interpreters will be available. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120.

The schedule and details for the events are as follows:

Corvallis

• Saturday, February 19, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

• Location: Lincoln Elementary School Gym, 110 SE Alexander Avenue

• Sunday, February 20, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

• Location: Letitia Carson Elementary School Gym, 2701 NW Satinwood Street

• Thursday, February 24, from 3:00 - 7:30 p.m.

• Location: Mountain View Elementary School Cafeteria, 340 NE Granger Avenue

Philomath

• Tuesday, February 22, from 4:00 - 7:30 p.m.

• Location: Philomath High School Library, 2054 Applegate Street

Monroe

• Wednesday, February 23, from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.

• Location: Monroe High School Commons, 365 N 5th Street

