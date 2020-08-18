Benton County OKs Safe Camp

An initial public hearing scheduled for March was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At a rescheduled hearing on July 21 that ran nearly five hours, 17 people testified, with most expressing opposition to the camp. The record was closed after that meeting and no additional public testimony was taken on Tuesday.

Gervais argued strenuously against granting the permit, saying that approving the request would hurt the neighborhood and would allow any group claiming to be a church to seek similar approval to put up tiny houses.

“I think this precedent is really dangerous,” she said. “I think it’s going to cause a serious problem.”

But Commissioners Nick Fowler and Nancy Wyse countered that they believed the church had made its case that providing a safe place to sleep for people who had no permanent housing was a legitimate part of the church’s mission.

“My opinion is the applicant satisfies that condition,” Fowler said. “I’m satisfied that serving the unhoused falls within a church activity.”

The approval comes with a number of conditions.