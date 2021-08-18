Benton County orders mask use outdoors

Benton County is going the governing one further.
Last Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued new state guidelines on mask wearing. The governor ordered face coverings to be worn indoors at all public places in a policy that took effect Friday.
Benton County has extended that approach to outdoor situations, effective immediately. The county’s Board of Commissioners approved an order at its Tuesday meeting that requires all individuals 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear mask outdoors in public settings in which social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
“The health and safety of Benton County residents remains the number one priority,” said Xan Augerot, chair of the commission. “We cannot pretend that we live on an island. Individuals from different parts of Oregon and the United States are coming to Benton County to visit and recreate. We needed to take further action to ensure the health and safety of our communities and protect our hospital systems.”
During Tuesday’s meeting the commission heard testimony from County Health Department officials and from Samaritan Health Services. The numbers have been daunting lately, with the Delta variant leading to record-setting caseloads and surging hospitalization numbers.
“We’re averaging between three and four ventilated COVID patients in our ICU. When you look at these individuals, you see that they’re critically ill. You think about their loved ones and how their community is impacted,” said Laura Hennum, CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Augerot said the “mandate is indefinite, and we will be watching hospitalizations, test positivity, case rate and vaccination rate. We would like to achieve 85% vaccination rate.”
An individual or person responsible for an indoor and/or outdoor space who violates any provision of the order is subject to an escalating complaint process that includes education and outreach, provisions for signage and educational resources, letters of notice, and site visits. Indoor violations also are subject to Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules.
There are exceptions to the mask requirements (see the website for the full list), including when one is eating and drinking. The rules also allow individuals to go without a mask when playing a competitive sport at any level.
That exception should ease concerns of area high school and college coaches who are getting their teams ready for the fall, but it could pose challenges for spectators when games begin in a few weeks.
Oregon State University officials applauded the move.
“We are very supportive of the Benton County ordinance, which is in keeping with OSU’s emphasis on public health and our work to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 and contribute to community wellness,” said Steve Clark, vice president of marketing and university relations.
“OSU’s measures include our vaccination requirements, indoor face covering requirements, and wastewater testing on our campuses, and within the Corvallis, Bend and Newport communities. The mask requirement for outdoor events is not about compliance. It’s really about education and engagement, and sharing throughout the community, the reasons and benefits of this policy.”
Linn County officials said that they are complying with Gov. Brown’s new guidelines and are requiring masks indoors at all county buildings, but they have not addressed outdoor spaces.
