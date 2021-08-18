Benton County orders mask use outdoors

Benton County is going the governing one further.

Last Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued new state guidelines on mask wearing. The governor ordered face coverings to be worn indoors at all public places in a policy that took effect Friday.

Benton County has extended that approach to outdoor situations, effective immediately. The county’s Board of Commissioners approved an order at its Tuesday meeting that requires all individuals 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear mask outdoors in public settings in which social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

“The health and safety of Benton County residents remains the number one priority,” said Xan Augerot, chair of the commission. “We cannot pretend that we live on an island. Individuals from different parts of Oregon and the United States are coming to Benton County to visit and recreate. We needed to take further action to ensure the health and safety of our communities and protect our hospital systems.”

During Tuesday’s meeting the commission heard testimony from County Health Department officials and from Samaritan Health Services. The numbers have been daunting lately, with the Delta variant leading to record-setting caseloads and surging hospitalization numbers.