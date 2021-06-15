Benton County passes $363 million budget

Benton County has a new two-year budget.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners passed the $363 million spending plan in a pair of quick public hearings as part of a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

“This was a smooth budget process,” said Xan Augerot, chair of the board. “I look forward to doing it again in two years.”

The board approved supplemental appropriations to the road and health funds of a combined $159,740 after the first public hearing and then passed the overall budget document at the close of the second hearing.

“I don’t know that there is a lot of discussion to be had on the budget,” said Mary Otley, the county’s chief financial officer. “It went together pretty easily.”

Both votes were unanimous, with Commissioners Nancy Wyse and Pat Malone joining Augerot in the 3-0 votes.

No members of the public spoke at either public hearing.

The commissioners were acting on a May 11 recommendation of the county Budget Committee, which consists of the three elected commissioners and three citizen members.