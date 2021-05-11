Benton County passes $363 million two-year budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other highlights from the budget discussions:

• The county will have the option to use 10 jail beds from Polk County when needed. A key goal is to have enough beds to help reduce the county’s high failure to appear rate among low-level offenders.

• The commissioners signaled a willingness to appropriate more money to homeless programs, and County Administrator Joe Kerby said he has a reserve fund of $500,000 in federal monies that could be taped.

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, a joint Corvallis-Benton county undertaking on homelessness, will discuss its recommendations at a joint meeting of the commissioners and the Corvallis City Council on May 20.

One of the recommendations of the HOPE board is to increase the number of health navigators that could be a part of case management for the homeless.

Currently, the main expense of the $105,000 per year HOPE project is for the salary of coordinator Julie Arena. The county pays $60,000 of her salary and Corvallis picks up the remaining 40%. It is not clear that should Benton County look to increase spending on HOPE’s activities that it will follow that 60-40 split going forward.