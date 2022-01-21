Benton County picks north Corvallis site for new jail, justice center

A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.

After a two-year search for the right place to situate updated facilities, the Benton County Board of Commissioners unanimously selected the McFadden Ranch property on Second Street near HP Inc. over one on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds.

"We have an opportunity to create something that really reflects our county values on the north site," Commissioner Xan Augerot said.

Cost has been a sticking point. In the end, the commissioners went with the more expensive site.

The 35-acres west site would have cost the county $1.5 million to acquire. The north property could be 20 or 28 acres and could cost an estimated $5.6 million to $7.9 million. With negotiations stalled, county officials have discussed using eminent domain to acquire the north site.

Commissioners asked for public input during a 90-minute virtual meeting Thursday, though questions and comments were strictly in text form. Questions were answered by a panel of county officials as well as commissioners. Many questioned the selection process, costs and logistical details regarding infrastructure as well as public safety.

The west site has seen notable public opposition including a petition with more than 500 signatures. The north site has had less public exposure, having been dropped from contention and then returned. Thursday’s hearing saw more opposition to the west site, though there were some objections to the north site as well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Nick Kurth, project manager for the Justice System Improvement Program, said the north site is the strongest choice. He said issues with the west site include proximity to existing and future homes, releasing jail inmates in the area, property value impacts, 53rd Street flooding, transportation impacts and environmental challenges.

However, among its benefits, the west site is only bordered on one side by a residential area, sits in city limits, has utilities, and it’s zoned general industrial, which allows the proposed justice campus usage without changes. And it’s more centrally located in terms of the county, giving better accessibility to the sheriff’s office.

The county is banking on a bond measure of up to $100 million for new facilities, which include a new jail, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center. The bond would cost property owners an estimated 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

The crisis center funding is largely secured and the courthouse will draw on general fund reserves and loans, plus $20 million in state matching funds. Even if a bond measure fails, those pieces of the JSIP are moving into place.

This story is developing. Check back for updates and more details.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.