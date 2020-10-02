Benton County placed on COVID-19 watch list

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases could force Benton County to reinstitute more restrictive measures to stem the spread of the disease.

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that both Benton and Clatsop counties had been placed on the state watch list. The list, which already included Malheur County, puts extra scrutiny on jurisdictions that have experienced rapid community spread of COVID-19.

A county is placed on the watch list when it experiences a sporadic case rate of more than 50 per 100,000 population over a two-week period and has had more than five sporadic cases in that time. Sporadic cases are those that can’t be traced to a specific source, indicating that the novel coronavirus is spreading within the community, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and stay there until their sporadic case rate drops below those thresholds.

The designation also triggers additional support from OHA, including increased monitoring and communication, technical assistance and resources such as epidemiological support, case investigation and help with contact tracing.

