Benton County Planning Commission set to vote on Coffin Butte expansion plan

The Benton County Planning Commission will deliberate and vote Tuesday, Dec. 7 on a request by Republic Services to expand its Coffin Butte landfill in the northern fringe of the county.

Commissioners will meet virtually at 7 p.m. To register for the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2645008680354360588. The record is closed on the application, and no public comment will be taken.

Whether commissioners vote to approve or deny the application, it appears likely the decision will be appealed to the Board of Commissioners and perhaps beyond to the state Land Use Board of Appeals.

Commissioners held public hearings Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 on the conditional use permit that Republic needs to expand the footprint of its disposal area. More than 30 people testified orally at the two sessions, with dozens more providing written comment.

In addition, more than 20 individuals have sent letters to the editor on the subject. Virtually all of the responses -- public comment and letters -- have come from individuals opposed to the project.

Republic has applied to expand its landfill disposal cell across what is now Coffin Butte Road. The road would cease to exist, with Republic building a private hauling road that will encircle the new disposal area and terminate at a locked gate at Soap Creek Road.

Republic has proposed constructing a new northern route that would link the Soap Creek Road/Tampico Road area to Highway 99W via Robison Road to replace the access lost with the closure of Coffin Butte Road.

Residents also would continue to have access to Highway 99W via Tampico Road, although many have testified that Tampico is less safe than Coffin Butte Road.

County staff has identified improvements to Tampico as one of its “conditions of approval,” a stipulation that to date Republic has not assented.

Key concerns expressed by residents, many of whom live within a mile or less of the landfill, are the closure of Coffin Butte Road, odor and noise issues, the impact of the project on wildlife, water quality and contamination, methane and leachate pollution and whether the expansion is necessary.

Republic officials say that the expansion is needed to secure the long-term life of the landfill. Republic says that the proposal, coupled with the eventual use of the adjacent Knife River quarry for waste disposal, will add 30-plus years of life to the landfill.

Opponents of the proposal say that the permit application is a gesture of bad faith because previous Republic claims the landfill's lifespan proved to be overly optimistic.

The application has been through one "test" vote. The county's Solid Waste Advisory Council voted 5-1 at its Oct. 19 session to recommend approval of the application.

