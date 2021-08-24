Benton County reports COVID-19 related death

Benton County has reported one COVID-19 related death, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
According to a news release from OHA, the state’s 3,041st COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died Saturday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The death comes after the state recorded 2,804 new confirmed and presumptive cases as well as 30 new deaths Tuesday. The total number of cases for Oregon is now 260,425 and the total number of deaths is 3,066.
Along with the death, Benton County logged 37 new COVID cases, bringing the total number to 3,968. The new death makes the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county 23.
Linn County recorded 110 new cases and zero deaths. This is the highest number of cases reported on a single day for the county, breaking the previous record of 103 logged on Aug. 19. The cumulative number of cases for Linn County is 7,680 with the total number of deaths remaining at 82.
Here is a look at more COVID news from OHA and federal reports:
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Hospitalizations:
The total number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 1,000 which is 63 more than Monday. There are 283 COVID patients in the ICU. This is 30 more than Monday’s report. There are 45 available adult ICU beds in the state out of a total of 667, making for 7% availability. There are 369 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,191 available which is 9%.
“Today, OHA is reporting 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a pandemic high and yet another grim milestone in Oregon’s ongoing struggle with the virus,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer said in the news release.
Sidelinger added that the majority of COVID-19 patients in Oregon are unvaccinated.
Vaccinations:
There were 7,928 new doses of the vaccinations added into the state immunization registry. 2,230 of these were initial doses and 1,220 were second doses administered Monday. This makes the seven-day running average 7,630 doses per day.
As of Tuesday, 2.59 million people have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 2.37 million people have competed the vaccination series.
National Numbers:
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention logged 115,901 new cases in the United States for Tuesday. The cumulative number of COVID cases in the country is 37.9 million. The CDC reported 677 new deaths which brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 628,000.
Maddie Pfeifer can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_