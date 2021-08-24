Benton County reports COVID-19 related death

Benton County has reported one COVID-19 related death, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

According to a news release from OHA, the state’s 3,041st COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died Saturday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

The death comes after the state recorded 2,804 new confirmed and presumptive cases as well as 30 new deaths Tuesday. The total number of cases for Oregon is now 260,425 and the total number of deaths is 3,066.

Along with the death, Benton County logged 37 new COVID cases, bringing the total number to 3,968. The new death makes the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county 23.

Linn County recorded 110 new cases and zero deaths. This is the highest number of cases reported on a single day for the county, breaking the previous record of 103 logged on Aug. 19. The cumulative number of cases for Linn County is 7,680 with the total number of deaths remaining at 82.

Here is a look at more COVID news from OHA and federal reports:

Hospitalizations: