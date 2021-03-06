Benton County reports new COVID-19 death Saturday, Linn County reports no new cases

Oregon added 202 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 157,079 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state added three new deaths, including a 58-year-old Benton County woman, increasing the state death total to 2,296.

Notably, there were no new cases reported in Linn County on Saturday and the county total remained at 3,613. Five new cases were recorded in Benton County, bringing its total to 2,366 cases since the pandemic began.

Benton County reported the death of a 58-year-old woman Saturday. She had underlying conditions and died at home on Feb. 7. Benton County has now recorded total 18 deaths. Linn County has recorded 57 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 18,943 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, and 14,904 previously unrecorded doses were also added to the registry. Of the 1,362,535 doses distributed in Oregon, 1,115,802 have been administered. More than 709,000 people in Oregon have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 400,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.