Benton County’s COVID risk downgraded from extreme; restaurant and salon restrictions can ease Friday

In the Portland metro area, Multnomah County showed enough improvement to join Washington and Clackamas counties at moderate level. Lane County, which includes Eugene, dropped to moderate level.

Curry County showed rising rates that moved it to the higher risk level, and Josephine County moved from high to moderate.

Brown said counties that had moved higher in risk during the past two weeks would be given a two-week grace period to try to correct their trends instead of being required to go to tighter restrictions.

Two counties fell into that category this week:

Malheur County qualifies for high risk level, but will remain at moderate risk level restrictions until the next analysis is announced March 23.

Jackson County qualifies for extreme risk, but will be given the same chance to improve before new risk levels are announced.

The key metric is different for the three sizes of counties the state uses in its risk level system.

Counties over 30,000 people have to keep their case rate per 100,000 people below 200 or they are rated as extreme. A count of 100 to 199 is high, 50 to 99 is moderate and under 50 is lower.