Benton County sheriff plans to retire Feb. 1

Benton County Sheriff Scott Jackson is stepping down early next year.

Jackson notified his staff by email on Thursday afternoon that he would be retiring effective Feb. 1, then sent a similar email a few minutes later to the Benton County commissioners and other top county officials.

“It has been a great honor to lead this organization as well as a team of such incredibly talented and dedicated individuals,” Jackson wrote in his farewell to Sheriff’s Office personnel. “I am proud of each of you and sincerely believe you are second to none. I know we have highly capable and skilled individuals in the office that will continue to move the office forward as the true premier agency.”

In a short phone interview with the Gazette-Times on Monday, Jackson, 57, said he was ready to retire from law enforcement and he thought it was “time for a fresh perspective and a fresh vision” for the Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve been (sheriff) for almost eight years,” he said. “It’s time for someone else to come in and move the office forward a little more than I could.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson declined to go into any further detail about the reasons for his decision or the timing of his announcement.