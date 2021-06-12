 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benton County Sheriff's deputy found dead in his Albany home
0 Comments
breaking

Benton County Sheriff's deputy found dead in his Albany home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police tape 24

A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his Albany home on Thursday, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. The deputy, Paul Lancaster, had been with the agency since 2016.

“It is with a heavy heart Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall announces the untimely passing of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Paul Lancaster,” the release says.

Lancaster was found in his home in the early morning hours of June 11, the release states. He started as a reserve deputy before becoming a jail deputy in 2017. He was moved to the patrol division in 2019.

No more information is being released at this time, and the release urges the public to “respect  ... the privacy of Deputy Lancaster’s family.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News