Benton County Sheriff's deputy found dead in his Albany home

A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his Albany home on Thursday, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. The deputy, Paul Lancaster, had been with the agency since 2016.

“It is with a heavy heart Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall announces the untimely passing of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Paul Lancaster,” the release says.

Lancaster was found in his home in the early morning hours of June 11, the release states. He started as a reserve deputy before becoming a jail deputy in 2017. He was moved to the patrol division in 2019.

No more information is being released at this time, and the release urges the public to “respect ... the privacy of Deputy Lancaster’s family.”

